Western ready for A-League finals scramble

Western United are unfazed by their busy A-League schedule as they prepare to re-enter the race for the competition's all-important top six.

United return to action against cross-town rivals Melbourne Victory on Saturday night in their first of six matches across 26 action-packed days.

"We're quite fortunate that the FFA weren't all that mean to us - our first four games are spaced out nicely," coach Mark Rudan told reporters on Thursday.

"And then it becomes a different situation (in) that we've got four games - if we make the finals - in 11 days.

"But our main focus now is on Saturday, and there's a bit of rest time between the next one and the one after that."

United were in top form before the competition suspension, scoring 11 goals across two wins.

The A-League newcomers sit just outside the top six but have games in hand on all their finals rivals.

"We were the form team of the competition - we all felt that," Rudan said.

"(We) were scoring a lot of goals and we had changed substantially if you look at the first XI in the first game and when we were in in the last game.

"Tomi Uskok, Tomoki (Imai), (Steven) Lustica, Max Burgess - these guys were all added to our football club and our team and that's almost half the team (that) is different to what it was in the first game of the season.

"We don't know what the opposition's going to do but we have focused a lot on ourselves."

Rudan said it was difficult to know what to expect from 10th-placed Victory, after Grant Brebner stepped up as interim coach, with W-League boss Jeff Hopkins working as his assistant.

Rudan has gleaned a little insight from his son Luka - who plays for Victory's under 16s - into Brebner's approach, while he has also studied the Melbourne club's W-League playing style under Hopkins.