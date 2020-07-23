AAP Soccer

Inter stumble in Serie A, Brescia down

Inter Milan were held to a scoreless draw by Fiorentina, giving leaders Juventus the chance to lift a ninth straight Serie A title if they beat Udinese on Thursday.

Inter stayed third with three games to go, one point behind second-place Atalanta, who beat Bologna 1-0 on Tuesday and sit six from the top. A win would place Juve out of reach for the Bergamaschi thanks to a better head-to-head record.

At Milan's Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, Inter's Romelu Lukaku sent a header against the post and his strike partner Alexis Sanchez also shook the woodwork after the break as La Viola's Pietro Terracciano made a couple of crucial saves.

"Second place has no meaning for me," Inter coach Antonio Conte, who managed Juventus to the first three titles of its streak, said.

"It just means you're atop the losers' list.

"We played a solid match but you've got to score goals. We're lacking the killer instinct."

Fifth-place Roma hammered relegated tailenders SPAL 6-1, but stayed eight points off the Champions League zone. City rivals and fourth-place Lazio close out the round against Cagliari on Thursday.

The second Europa League slot is filled by AC Milan, who beat Sassuolo 2-1 on Tuesday, while seventh-placed Napoli qualified for the event through their Italian Cup success.

Three penalties settled the Neapolitans' 2-1 defeat at Parma, which gave the hosts certainty to avoid relegation.

"Parma never had a shot on goal," Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said.

"It makes me angry losing a game like that."

Parma sit safely level on points with Fiorentina and Bologna, with an 11-point lead on third-last Lecce.

Second-last Brescia were relegated as Lecce beat them 3-1 with a brace from Gianluca Lapadula, a striker on loan from Genoa.

Lecce remain in the three-team drop zone, four points adrift of Genoa who beat Sampdoria 2-1 in a heated city derby. Udinese are level with Genoa and Samp are safe on head-to-head with Lecce.

Torino drew with Hellas Verona 1-1 and have a safety buffer of six points.

