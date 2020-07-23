AAP Soccer

WBA promoted to EPL as Brentford collapse

West Bromwich Albion have ended their two-year Premier League exile after a nervy 2-2 draw with QPR at The Hawthorns in a thrilling final round of the season.

The Baggies crawled across the line to seal second spot in the Championship after third-placed Brentford lost 2-1 to Barnsley.

Had the Bees won Albion would have dropped into the play-offs but Slaven Bilic's side survived an agonising final few minutes to celebrate promotion.

Callum Robinson had put the Baggies 2-1 ahead after Grady Diangana cancelled out Ryan Mannings' first-half opener for QPR.

Ebere Eze denied them the victory which would have made Wednesday night's finale much easier.

"It's at the top (of his achievements). You don't know how exhausting it was this season. You can't imagine how proud and happy I am," West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said.

"I managed my country (Croatia) for six years and I said no matter which club I manage nothing will compare when you are manager of your national team. I can't say it's the same but I feel as proud as I felt then.

"I didn't enjoy every minute of it, of course, but with a finish like this, the results at the bottom, the Forest situation, it's unbelievable."

It was a night for the neutral during an entertaining final evening in the division.

Brentford fell short in their bid for automatic promotion after a dramatic stoppage-time goal from Clarke Oduor which looks set to have saved Barnsley from relegation.

The Tykes had led through Callum Styles' strike shortly before the interval, before Brentford equalised through Josh Dasilva.

The Bees had won seven matches after the lockdown, however they could not find the win they needed on the final day meaning their charming but tired old ground will host one more match, the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Swansea next week.

Barnsley arrived in west London harbouring only slim hopes of avoiding having to leave the Championship in the opposite direction but victory, coupled with Wigan's 12-point deduction, looks to have kept them up.

The Latics drew 1-1 with Fulham, who have already booked their play-off spot, but have been docked the points for entering administration - a decision that has been appealed.

There was huge drama elsewhere as Swansea edged out Nottingham Forest from the top six on a nightmare evening for the two-time European champions.

A 4-1 home defeat to Stoke saw Forest miss out on the play-offs by one goal.

Cardiff beat Hull 3-0 to relegate the Tigers to League One.

Luton secured their Championship status in dramatic fashion with two own-goals in a 3-2 win over Blackburn.

Charlton also went down after one season in the Championship after losing 4-0 to champions Leeds.

