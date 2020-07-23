AAP Soccer

Man United third after West Ham EPL draw

Manchester United moved up to third in the Premier League on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were 1-0 down on the stroke of half-time when Paul Pogba conceded a penalty with his hands. It was an unfortunate reflex reaction as the Frenchman was protecting his face from a powerful long range shot by Declan Rice.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio calmly converted the penalty to put the Hammers ahead with his eighth goal since the coronavirus-disrupted season restarted in June.

The lead was erased five minutes into the second half when Mason Greenwood scored with a forceful finish from inside the West Ham area.

United are hoping to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish and there are only two places left with champions Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City already assured of qualification.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now level on 63 points with Chelsea, who play Liverpool later Wednesday at Anfield.

United have a superior goal difference to Chelsea but they may only hold third place temporarily. Chelsea need a draw to guarantee their Champions League qualification.

Liverpool will be awarded the Premier League title in a special ceremony at Anfield later by club icon Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was in charge for their last league triumph 30 years ago.

