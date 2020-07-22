AAP Soccer

Nix close in on second spot in A-League

By AAP Newswire

Dane Ingham and Cameron Devlin - AAP

1 of 1

Wellington Phoenix have moved closer to second spot in the A-League after withstanding a late Perth surge to beat Glory 2-1 at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals to imports Gary Hooper and Ulises Davila moved the third-placed Nix to within one point of second-placed Melbourne City, who have played a game more.

The result also meant Wellington remained the only team with a mathematical chance of pipping leaders Sydney for the Premiers Plate, though the Sky Blues need just a point from their last four games.

Perth pulled a goal back through Dane Ingham just after the hour and laid siege to the Phoenix goal in the latter stages, but Wellington held on to secure the win.

Neither team produced a decent opportunity in a dull first half-hour, but the game perked up after Phoenix hit the front.

Wellington looked dangerous on the counter-attack in the first half and executed one in perfect fashion to open the scoring in the 32nd minute.

Impressive youngster Callum McCowatt lofted a ball over the top and Englishman Hooper brushed off Alex Grant and slotted the ball past an onrushing Liam Reddy for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Perth had the majority of first-half possession but struggled to create chances apart from a fierce drive by Bruno Fornaroli, palmed away by Nix goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic.

Phoenix doubled their advantage in the 48th minute when Davila notched his 12th goal of the season after halftime substitute Jacob Tratt fouled David Ball in the penalty area.

Davila's spot kick was too precise and powerful for Reddy, who went in the right direction but couldn't prevent the Mexican from making it five from five this season.

Fornaroli, who had scored nine times in ten previous games against Wellington, had two chances to equalise.

He curled one shot straight at Marinovic and had another attempt deflected over the bar.

Perth remain in fifth spot.

Latest articles

Sport

NAB League set for August 22 start

The region’s best young footballers look set to get their chance to show their potential to play AFL when the NAB League returns next month. The AFL informed clubs on Tuesday the talent pathway competition’s country teams would begin playing on...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Photos | Social bowls at Shepparton Park

Shepparton Park Bowls Club has had strong numbers of participants continue to compete at its midweek social bowls events. Social bowls is held on Tuesday for women and Thursday for men and is restricted to members at this stage due to the...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Picola District league prepares for NSW-based junior competition

After months of hard work behind the scenes, the Picola District Football Netball League junior competition is ready to start. Based in New South Wales and involving five member clubs, the junior football and netball season is slated to begin this...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Spurs dent Leicester’s EPL top four hopes

Leicester have been thumped 3-0 by Tottenham to dent their EPL top four hopes, while Bournemouth are at risk of relegation after losing 2-0 to Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Zidane hailed as Real crowned champions

Real Madrid have claimed their 34th Spanish La Liga title after beating Villarreal 2-1 with Karim Benzema scoring both goals for the home side.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal roll Man City to book FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes a place in the FA Cup final is no less than his players deserve after they defeated holders Manchester City.

AAP Newswire