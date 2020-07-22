Rejuvenated Milan re-sign coach Pioli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has signed a two-year extension to his contract as the Italian Serie A club abandoned widely-reported plans to replace him with former RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 coach Ralf Rangnick for next season.

Milan released a statement shortly after they beat Sassuolo 2-1 to seal a place in next season's Europa League.

"I am happy and proud of the trust I have received from AC Milan," Pioli said, after he secured his future until June 2022.

"As I have said many times, our future is today: We must be focused and determined, be united and play as one.

"We are at the beginning of an extraordinary path. If we keep working this way, we will grow and be more and more competitive."

Milan had been in negotiations to replace Pioli with Rangnick but the German coach's representative released a statement earlier on Tuesday saying they had jointly decided with the club not to move forward.

Milan have seen a remarkable upturn in form and results since Serie A resumed after the pandemic-enforced shutdown.

The Rossoneri have won seven of their nine league games since the restart, drawing the other two.

"Stefano has shown he can deliver the vision of football we have for our club - exciting, progressive and passionate," Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said.

Pioli joined Milan in October as a replacement for the fired Marco Giampaolo, who had lost four of his seven matches in charge.

After a difficult start, the 54-year-old Pioli has steered the team to fifth place in Italy's top flight.

"Stefano stepped up to become coach at a very difficult time," sport director Paolo Maldini said.

"We have always said it would take some time to see the results of his job and we have seen the evidence that quality and professionalism always pay off.

"Stefano is the right man to lead the team that we want: successful, young and hungry."

Seven-times European champions Milan have not won a major trophy since 2011 and have regularly finished in mid-table since then.