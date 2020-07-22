Zlatan goals secure Europa spot for Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rolled back the years with two impressive goals to help AC Milan beat Sassuolo 2-1 in Italy's Serie A and seal a Europa League spot for next season.

Meanwhile, Luis Muriel proved he has no lasting effects from a domestic accident as he scored the only goal to help Atalanta beat mid-table Bologna 1-0 and jump back up to second.

At Sassuolo, the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic netted twice in the first half, either side of Francesco Caputo's penalty for the hosts.

Sassuolo had to play the entire second half with 10 men after midfielder Mehdi Bourabia was sent off on the stroke of halftime for a second yellow card.

It was Milan's seventh victory in the nine unbeaten games since Serie A resumed after the pandemic-enforced shutdown and moved the team up to fifth.

Ibrahimovic gave Milan the lead in the 19th minute with a diving header at the back post from a Hakan Calhanoglu cross.

There was a dramatic end to the half as Caputo levelled from the spot three minutes from the break after a handball from Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu redeemed himself moments later with a second assist - a through-ball for Ibrahimovic to run onto, round the goalkeeper and place into the back of the net.

It was the first time since 1999 that Milan have scored at least two goals in nine successive matches.

Muriel, who was wearing protective headgear after needing stitches following a fall on the edge of a swimming pool last week, scored Atalanta's winner against Bologna in the 62nd minute.

Atalanta - unbeaten in 15 games - are six points behind Juventus and two above Inter Milan, who both have played a match less.

With 74 points, Atalanta have set a new club record after they tallied 72 points in 2016-17, also under the management of Gian Piero Gasperini.

Late in the first half, Gasperini was sent to the stands for dissent after an argument with his Bologna counterpart Sinisa Mihajlovic, who was shown a yellow card.

Muriel was brought on at halftime and he broke the deadlock with a fierce strike for his 18th league goal of the season - most scored when he has been used as a substitute.

Atalanta are the first team since Fiorentina in 1958-59 to score 95 Serie A goals in a season.