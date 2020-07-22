Watford lose, Villa win in EPL twist

Aston Villa grabbed a priceless Premier League survival lifeline on Tuesday, beating Arsenal to climb out of the drop zone with one match to play.

Trezeguet netted a crucial winner to clinch a 1-0 victory which lifts Villa out of the relegation zone for the first time since February.

The winger set up a dramatic finale on Sunday with Villa, Watford and Bournemouth locked in a three-way battle against the drop.

Dean Smith's side are now above the bottom three on goal difference ahead of Sunday's trip to West Ham, who are out of danger thanks to their own superior goal difference.

Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is delighted his side's survival fate is now in their own hands.

"Since we have come back we have probably deserved a little bit more than we have got," Grealish said on Sky Sports.

"We have a massive game now against West Ham and we will be giving it our all."

But the Villa skipper could have played his last game at Villa Park as his future remains up in the air after being linked with Manchester United .

But he is only focused on seeing his side safe.

Grealish said of his future: "I'm not too sure at the moment, I have one aim and that is to keep this club in the Premier League, where the whole club knows where we belong."

For Arsenal, they will need to rely on an FA Cup win next month to return to Europe and could finish as low as 10th in the Premier League.

Watford travel to Arsenal on the final day while Bournemouth travel to Goodison Park for their clash with Everton.

At Vicarage Road, Watford's chances of surviving were dealt a damaging blow.

Raheem Sterling's powerful strike in the 31st minute was the breakthrough for City before he cleaned up his own missed penalty to double the advantage five minutes from half-time.

Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte added second-half goals to drop Watford into the bottom three after Villa's win.

City coach Pep Guardiola took satisfaction in a much better City performance than their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

"(Watford) were playing for a big issue but we were much more aggressive in our senses today," Guardiola said.

It was Watford's first game under temporary management after Nigel Pearson was sacked on Sunday with Hayden Mullins and goalkeeper coach Graham Stack sharing team responsibilities.