Lifting trophy feels like Christmas: Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says seeing his team finally lift the Premier League trophy on Wednesday will be like an early Christmas present.

The Reds will be presented with the prize in a special behind-closed-doors ceremony after they play Chelsea in their final home game at Anfield, ending a month-long wait since being confirmed as champions on June 25.

It is also 30 years since their last English top-flight title.

"It's been a really long run-up to this. We have been champions for a month now," said Klopp.

"It's a bit like Christmas - you know you're getting a specific present but you are still excited.

"It will be special. I'm absolutely delighted the boys have this moment."

However, Klopp has urged his side to concentrate on the game first against Chelsea, who have a top-four Champions League place at stake.

"We have to put the blinkers on," the German said.

"It is not the easiest game I ever prepared with a team because there are two things tomorrow [Wednesday] night.

"But in the end we can only win if we are 100 per cent so we have to go for something as well, it is not as if we are there waiting for the party to start."

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police have said they will have a number of officers outside Anfield on Wednesday to stop fans from gathering to celebrate.

When Liverpool were confirmed as champions, fans lit red flares and celebrated outside Anfield before a 19-year-old was arrested for starting a fire on the first floor of the city's historic Liver building in a further party.

"We have a full policing operation at the ground tomorrow and we will take action. Now is not the time for celebration," said Merseyside Chief Constable Andy Cooke.

