Celtic thrashed by PSG in friendly fixture

Scottish champions Celtic ended their pre-season trip to France with a 4-0 friendly defeat to a star-studded Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Striker Kylian Mbappe put the home side ahead in the first minute with a smart finish and in the 25th minute Brazilian superstar Neymar added a second.

PSG made wholesale changes for the second half but if anything increased their control with two of their substitutes, Marco Verratti and Ander Herrera, combining three minutes after the restart for the latter to fire in a third.

Pablo Sarabia added a fourth in the 66th minute with a stunning volley and the French champions ran out easy winners.

Socceroos star Tom Rogic came on as a second-half substitute with his side already 4-0 down.

Celtic begin their quest for their 10th successive Premiership title at home to Hamilton on August 2, safe in the knowledge they will not face this level of opponent in Scotland next season.

The Hoops had lost 7-1 at the same venue and 5-0 at Parkhead when the clubs met in the Champions League in 2017.

