AAP Soccer

Victory’s Kruse to miss rest of A-L season

By AAP Newswire

Robbie Kruse. - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne Victory winger Robbie Kruse will miss the remainder of the A-League season with a knee injury.

The Socceroo injured his left knee at training and will not feature in Victory's five remaining regular-season games in the NSW hub.

Multiple hamstring injuries had previously restricted Kruse to just 11 games in his return season after eight years abroad.

"I'm as disappointed as anyone - it's another setback for me," Kruse told the club's website.

"But rest assured, I'll head back home, do my rehab and I'll come back bigger and stronger next season."

Kruse, who is contracted until the end of next season, has had scans on his knee and will see a specialist in his home state of Queensland next week.

"Once Robbie has finished the 14-day quarantine period here in Sydney, he will head to Queensland where he will have a specialist review next week," Victory general manager of football operations Paul Trimboli said.

"This is disappointing news for Robbie, who was looking forward to taking part in the remainder of the season."

Kruse's absence means Victory will lean heavily on Andrew Nabbout and New Zealand international Marco Rojas up front.

Victory are already without former captain Ola Toivonen, who opted not to finish the season and returned to Sweden to sign with Malmo FF.

Last week, defender Tim Hoogland elected to return to Germany, rather than enter the NSW hub.

Victory will return to action against Western United on Saturday, after their 14-day quarantine period is complete.

Latest articles

National

Morrison and Xi have not spoken for a year

Prime Minister Scott Morrison insists he doesn’t want to harm Australia’s relationship with China despite not speaking to President Xi Jinping in over a year.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW won’t make masks compulsory yet

The NSW premier says the state has the chance to get ahead of COVID-19 if residents socially distance, with indoor events posing the biggest risk at the moment.

AAP Newswire
National

Bullying a third of NSW police complaints

A new report from the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission found bullying was the most common cause of complaints within the NSW Police Force.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Spurs dent Leicester’s EPL top four hopes

Leicester have been thumped 3-0 by Tottenham to dent their EPL top four hopes, while Bournemouth are at risk of relegation after losing 2-0 to Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Zidane hailed as Real crowned champions

Real Madrid have claimed their 34th Spanish La Liga title after beating Villarreal 2-1 with Karim Benzema scoring both goals for the home side.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal roll Man City to book FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes a place in the FA Cup final is no less than his players deserve after they defeated holders Manchester City.

AAP Newswire