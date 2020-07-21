Montemurro would suit Matildas: Barbieri

Former Matildas captain Melissa Barbieri says Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro would be the "perfect" option as Australia's next head coach - if he wants the job.

The recruitment process for the next Matildas coach has begun after Ante Milicic quit the role on Sunday.

Montemurro shapes as an early favourite but Barbieri said he could yet prefer to focus on unfinished business at the Gunners.

The Australian has won the FAWSL title and League Cup with Arsenal since joining the English giants in November 2017.

Montemurro signed Australians Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Lydia Williams this year and will resume a bid for Champions League glory in August.

"As much as he'd be perfect for the job - is it the right timing for him?," Barbieri told AAP.

"... He might feel rushed. It's such a good time to be at Arsenal - they've signed some great players and they have been successful with Joe and I think he can feel more trophies for the club."

The England women's head coach role could also be an obstacle, with Montemurro among the names linked to the position.

Barbieri said Montemurro's experience in the W-League and development pathways would hold him in good stead if he entered the national team environment.

Previously the head coach of Victoria's National Training Centre, Montemurro coached Melbourne Victory to a W-League semi-final in 2014.

He was later appointed inaugural W-League coach at Melbourne City, winning every regular season game on the way to securing a premiership-championship double in 2015-16.

"He's brought knowledge of the game first and foremost but he's been in and around women's football for so long now," Barbieri said.

"He's worked through the ranks of coaching at all levels of female football.

"He's seen the kids from when they were 12 and what's needed at that age group ... then at senior football with the W-League and then growing from one club to the next club where he was demanding more of clubs and wanting more.

"Then he set up a club single-handedly with Melbourne City and was successful right from the get go.

"And then he's just so down-to-earth, personable - just has that right flair of expectation, setting standards but then also being humble and likeable all at the same time."

Barbieri emphasised the next Matildas coach didn't necessarily have to be Australian - or have worked in a national team environment - but needed to be invested for the long haul.

"I want the best person for the job who's put their hand up for it and is humbly gonna step into the role knowing that they've got to roll their sleeves up and do more than coach the national team," she said.