Wigan face the drop after points deduction

Wigan Athletic's 12-point penalty for entering administration will be applied immediately after Wednesday's final English Championship game against Fulham, but is subject to appeal.

The Latics - who were placed into administration on July 1 - are currently 13th in the Championship, but will find themselves in the relegation zone after 46 games should they fail to beat Fulham because of the deduction.

Even victory will not be enough should either Charlton or Luton win their final games, and an EFL statement on Monday night read: "In the case of Wigan Athletic the 12-point sporting sanction, as a result of the club entering administration, will apply immediately following the end of the game against Fulham but is subject to appeal."

Wigan have already lodged an appeal against the decision which will be heard by an independent disciplinary commission, which will have little time to adjudicate on the matter between the end of this season and the start of the 2020-21 campaign which is expected to be in mid-September.

"The EFL is committed to announcing any final outcome promptly following notification of the decision by the relevant independent disciplinary commission, giving consideration to the issues raised above and in accordance with its regulations," it said.

"Independent disciplinary commissions are well aware of the challenges for any club that is subject to proceedings, and the need for clarity for financial and operational planning purposes, particularly ahead of the summer transfer window opening later this month.

"In addition, there is also the consequential impact to consider on how any decisions may affect other clubs within a division who require the same courtesy to plan with as much certainty as is practically possible."

