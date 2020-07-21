AAP Soccer

Brighton’s Socceroos duo seal EPL status

By AAP Newswire

Brighton's Aaron Mooy.

1 of 1

Socceroos stars Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy banished any lingering English Premier League relegation fears as they helped Brighton grind out a goalless draw at home to Newcastle to guarantee safety.

The Seagulls have been well placed to extend their top-flight adventure to a fourth campaign for a number of weeks, although manager Graham Potter had steadfastly refused to celebrate survival until it was mathematically certain.

Monday's stalemate moved Potter's men seven points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa - who have two fixtures remaining - to end a run of three successive home losses.

Brighton were back at the Amex Stadium following resounding home defeats to Manchester City, champions Liverpool, and Manchester United in which they conceded 11 times in total.

But there was little sign of Australia keeper Ryan's defence being breached during an uneventful first half.

He was finally forced into action six minutes after the restart when he turned away a low effort from Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle could have snatched victory four minutes from time but former England striker Carroll directed his close-range header wide of the left post.

Sheffield United's hopes of reaching the Europa League next season were badly dented after a 1-0 home defeat by Everton.

Brazilian midfielder Richarlison scored the decisive goal with a header in the 46th minute to ensure Everton move up to 11th in the table on 49 points with one game remaining.

United are eighth on 54 points, four adrift of the sixth spot needed to guarantee the Europa League and two behind Wolvers seventh, which could be enough for Europe's second-tier competition.

If Wolves beat Crystal Palace later Monday, eighth will be the highest finishing position for the Blades.

