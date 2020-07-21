AAP Soccer

Relegated Leganes part with coach Aguirre

By AAP Newswire

Javier Aguirre. - AAP

Leganes have parted ways with coach Javier Aguirre following their relegation from La Liga, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Leganes, who took the relegation battle to the final day, suffered the drop following their 2-2 draw with title winners Real Madrid on Sunday.

"C.D Leganes and Javier Aguirre will not continue to be together after the end of the 2019/20 season," the club said in a statement.

"The club wants to thank the Mexican manager for his work in the last months in which he managed to take the team one goal away from the survival."

Aguirre, 61, was hired in November when Leganes stood at the bottom of the table and led them to seven wins during his 26 games in charge.

But Leganes' survival bid lost momentum in January after forward Youssef En-Nesyri was sold to Sevilla, while striker Martin Braithwaite left for Barcelona when his release clause was activated in February after the transfer window closed.

