Reds’ Mileusnic out for A-League season

Adelaide United winger Nikola Mileusnic has been ruled out of the rest of the A-League season with a foot injury.

Mileusnic will return home to Adelaide after not travelling on Monday to the NSW hub with the rest of the Reds' squad.

He played 72 minutes in Adelaide's 1-0 win over Brisbane on Sunday on the Gold Coast.

"Following the game against Brisbane yesterday, Nikola informed the coaching and medical staff that he is in too much discomfort to remain with the team as it heads into the NSW hub," Adelaide director of football Bruce Djite said.

"On his return to Adelaide, the club will assess if surgery is required."

Mileusnic has scored five goals and provided three assists in 22 games and is a significant loss for the sixth-placed Reds, who have four regular-season games left and are in the hunt for finals.

"I'm very disappointed not to be able to travel with the team to Sydney for the rest of the season," Mileusnic said.

"I've tried to persist through the discomfort and the pain, but I know I won't be at my best for my teammates.

"I have complete confidence in the boys to continue getting good results and I'm sure they'll do well in our remaining games."

