Old mate out to spoil Corica’s A-L party

Newcastle Jets coach Carl Robinson will be happy to play the role of party pooper and delay Sydney FC's seemingly inevitable Premiers Plate coronation by putting one over his old teammate and Sky Blues counterpart Steve Corica.

Sydney enters Tuesday's home game with the Jets needing just a point from their last five matches to secure a record fourth plate.

The match will be the first time they have coached against each other, since Welshman Robinson took over as Jets coach in mid-season, with the Plate to be presented to Sydney if they get at least a point.

"We've got to make sure it's not against us, we will go into the match full of confidence, full of positivity and a set way of playing," Robinson said.

"They've got numerous wins on the board, they have got really good players in certain areas.

"But there are areas where I think we can exploit and hurt them based upon my players strengths and that's what we will be focusing on."

Robinson apologised for being late for his Zoom teleconference joking training had taken longer as he was working on ways to outwit Corica.

They spent several seasons together playing in midfield for English club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It was in my DNA to coach, I wasn't sure whether he would," Robinson said of Corica.

"Obviously he had a really smart football brain he thought about the game, but he was very quiet, obviously now he's a manager you can't be very quiet."

Corica said Newcastle were playing a good style under Robinson.

"We had a great time together at Wolves, we were very close back then and he's come out here now which is great for his coaching career," Corica said.

Although Sydney scored three in their win over Wellington last Friday, Corica is seeking more quality in the final third.

Newcastle will be playing their first game since the competition resumed while Corica hinted at team changes due to the short turnaround.

One potential change to his starting lineup is is the promotion of German playmaker Alex Baumjohann, who came off the bench against the Phoenix.

Baumjohann, who is now over a groin injury and keen to win his first trophy with Sydney, noted he is one of the few players at the club who has yet to lift silverware while in Sky Blues colours.

The ninth-place Jets have virtually no chance of making the finals, but have improved significantly since Robinson took over in February.

Robinson suggested the Jets' former Sydney striker Bernie Ibini could be involved in Tuesday's game after looking sharp in training.