Socceroo Behich wins Turkish league

By AAP Newswire

Basaksehir's players celebrate winning the title.

Fullback Aziz Behich has become the fourth Socceroo to secure a title in a European league this year after Istanbul Basaksehir claimed a maiden Turkish crown.

Behich was an unused substitute as Basaksehir wrapped up their first Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 win over Kayserispor on Sunday.

He joins Australian teammates Milos Degenek (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Awer Mabil (Midtjylland, Denmark) and Tom Rogic (Celtic, Scotland) in claiming 2019-20 league titles.

The win over Kayserispor and second-placed Trabzonspor's 4-3 loss to Konyaspor secured Basaksehir's first title since their formation in 1990.

It also snaps the dominance of Turkey's big three clubs Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas who have won the Super Lig championship 54 times between them.

Basaksehir, just the sixth club to win the Superlig title since its inception in 1959, top the standings with 69 points, seven ahead of Trabzonspor with one round left.

