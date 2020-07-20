AAP Soccer

Leeds beat Derby 3-1, Barnsley win late

By AAP Newswire

Patrick Bamford - AAP

1 of 1

Champions Leeds United have mounted a second-half comeback to win 3-1 at Derby County, while Barnsley's hopes of staying up in the second-tier English Championship were given a huge boost when they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 with a stoppage time goal.

Leeds, who sealed promotion on Friday and won the title on Saturday after West Bromwich Albion and Brentford failed to close the gap, extended their lead on Sunday to eight points with one more round of fixtures left.

Derby, who gave Leeds a guard of honour, took the lead when Chris Martin pounced on a pass inside the box and curled his shot past the keeper.

The visitors struck back two minutes later when Pablo Hernandez fired home from the edge of the box.

Tyler Roberts then threaded a weighted pass through the Derby defence to find Jamie Shackleton and the midfielder made no mistake with his first-time effort to make it 2-1.

Leeds then secured all three points when Derby centre back Matthew Clarke attempted to clear a cross but sliced his clearance into his own net.

At the Oakwell Ground, bottom side Barnsley looked destined for relegation before Patrick Schmidt managed to score in the 93rd minute in a scramble in the box, sparking wild celebrations from the bench as the coaching staff sprinted on to the pitch.

Barnsley's win moved them above Hull City and up to 23rd with 46 points -- two points from the safety zone ahead of the final round on Wednesday.

Latest articles

Sport

GALLERY - Youngest SJSA players have a ball on return to pitch

The joy seen on the faces of some of the youngest Shepparton Junior Soccer Association players at the weekend made all of the hard work worth it for parents and volunteers. With all the necessary precautions in place, junior soccer returned to the...

Shepparton News
Sport

Soccer - SJSA returns to the pitch

Shepparton Junior Soccer Association action returned to McEwen Reserve on Saturday with a bang. Although many of the younger grades — from Kinderoos through to under-10s — do not officially keep score, the under-12 matches and above had...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Career best drive for Jacobson among roller-coaster weekend

Garry Jacobson managed a career-best Supercars finish on Sunday, the highlight of a roller-coaster weekend behind the wheel. The Shepparton product steered his Matt Stone Racing machine into seventh spot in the second of three races at Sydney...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Spurs dent Leicester’s EPL top four hopes

Leicester have been thumped 3-0 by Tottenham to dent their EPL top four hopes, while Bournemouth are at risk of relegation after losing 2-0 to Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Zidane hailed as Real crowned champions

Real Madrid have claimed their 34th Spanish La Liga title after beating Villarreal 2-1 with Karim Benzema scoring both goals for the home side.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sevilla continue push for Champions League

Sevilla moved a step closer to Champions League qualification after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AAP Newswire