Leeds beat Derby 3-1, Barnsley win late

Champions Leeds United have mounted a second-half comeback to win 3-1 at Derby County, while Barnsley's hopes of staying up in the second-tier English Championship were given a huge boost when they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 with a stoppage time goal.

Leeds, who sealed promotion on Friday and won the title on Saturday after West Bromwich Albion and Brentford failed to close the gap, extended their lead on Sunday to eight points with one more round of fixtures left.