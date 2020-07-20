AAP Soccer

Man Utd’s Bailly in hospital after FA Cup

By AAP Newswire

Manchester United's Eric Bailly (C) - AAP

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been taken to the hospital after a second clash of heads during their 3-1 FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea.

Bailly had returned to action on Sunday after an aerial collision with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

But there was another heavy blow to Bailly's head when he rose with teammate Harry Maguire to challenge Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud for the ball.

After concussion checks, Maguire was declared fit to continue with a bandage around his head.

But during a lengthy stoppage, Bailly staggered on the touchline before being placed on a stretcher and wheeled off the Wembley touchline on a stretcher by medical staff wearing protective clothing as part of coronavirus prevention measures.

There was applause from the few people inside Wembley, where fans were locked out due to the pandemic.

"Eric is in hospital going through all the routine checks and protocols," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"He got a cut in the back of his head as well."

United conceded just after the restart when Olivier Giroud scored. Chelsea extended their lead in the second half through Mason Mount and Harry Maguire's own-goal. United's Bruno Fernandes scored a late consolation penalty.

