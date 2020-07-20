Kovac takes over at French side Monaco

Former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has signed a deal to manage French Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The Croatian signed a three-year contract to take over from Robert Moreno, who was only appointed club in late 2019.

Kovac will be in charge at the La Turbie training centre on Monday with the new top flight season kicking off on August 23.

Monaco announced Moreno's depature earlier on Sunday, amid reports that former Kovac would take his place at the Ligue 1 club.

"AS Monaco announce that the Club has launched a procedure leading to the departure of Robert Moreno. The Spanish coach was informed of this in a preliminary meeting on Saturday," the club said in a statement.

Moreno was appointed late in 2019 at Monaco who were in ninth place when the Ligue 1 was abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kovac has been out of the job since being released in Munich in November 2019.

He won a Bundesliga and German cup double with Munich in 2018-19 and the cup with Eintracht Frankfurt a year earlier. He also coached his native Croatia 2013-2015.