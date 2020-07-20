AAP Soccer

Kovac takes over at French side Monaco

By AAP Newswire

Niko Kovac - AAP

1 of 1

Former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has signed a deal to manage French Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The Croatian signed a three-year contract to take over from Robert Moreno, who was only appointed club in late 2019.

Kovac will be in charge at the La Turbie training centre on Monday with the new top flight season kicking off on August 23.

Monaco announced Moreno's depature earlier on Sunday, amid reports that former Kovac would take his place at the Ligue 1 club.

"AS Monaco announce that the Club has launched a procedure leading to the departure of Robert Moreno. The Spanish coach was informed of this in a preliminary meeting on Saturday," the club said in a statement.

Moreno was appointed late in 2019 at Monaco who were in ninth place when the Ligue 1 was abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kovac has been out of the job since being released in Munich in November 2019.

He won a Bundesliga and German cup double with Munich in 2018-19 and the cup with Eintracht Frankfurt a year earlier. He also coached his native Croatia 2013-2015.

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Spurs dent Leicester’s EPL top four hopes

Leicester have been thumped 3-0 by Tottenham to dent their EPL top four hopes, while Bournemouth are at risk of relegation after losing 2-0 to Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Zidane hailed as Real crowned champions

Real Madrid have claimed their 34th Spanish La Liga title after beating Villarreal 2-1 with Karim Benzema scoring both goals for the home side.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sevilla continue push for Champions League

Sevilla moved a step closer to Champions League qualification after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AAP Newswire