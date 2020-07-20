Chelsea beat Man Utd to book FA Cup final

5370537724001

Chelsea have beaten Manchester United 3-1 to book their place in an all-London FA Cup final, helped by two errors from United goalkeeper David de Gea and an own goal by Harry Maguire.

Chelsea, who will face London rivals Arsenal in the August 1 showpiece, had lost to United three times this season but looked brighter from the start at Wembley and took control with goals either side of halftime on Sunday from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount.