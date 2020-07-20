AAP Soccer

Messi nets twice as Barcelona rout Alaves

By AAP Newswire

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (r) - AAP

1 of 1

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona closed out their Spanish La Liga campaign with a 5-0 rout at Alaves on Sunday.

The goals moved Messi closer to becoming the first player to finish as the league's top scorer in seven different seasons.

He has 25 goals, four more than striker Karim Benzema for champions Real Madrid, who visit relegation-threatened Leganes later on Sunday.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo also scored for Barcelona, who have already secured second place behind Real Madrid.

Fati opened the scoring in the 24th minute, Messi added to the lead 10 minutes later and Suarez closed the first-half scoring in the 44th. Semedo got on the board in the 57th and Messi in the 75th to help Barcelona rebound from a 2-1 home loss to Osasuna.

Barcelona coach Quique Setien finished under pressure after the team relinquished a two-point lead over Madrid when the league resumed following the pandemic break. It was four points back before Madrid's match at Leganes.

Alaves, sitting in 15th, having already done enough to stay up.

Latest articles

News

Echuca Regional Health steps up fight against COVID-19

AS THE COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip Melbourne, efforts to protect regional Victoria from the spread are ramping up.

Anna McGuinness
News

Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Moama and Barham

THE Murrumbidgee COVID-19 mobile testing clinic will be visiting Moama and Barham again this week.

Anna McGuinness
News

Groves Weir bridge and east crossing to come before council again

THE Groves Weir Rd bridge in Colbinabbin is expected to have a 25-tonne load limit placed on it after Campaspe Shire Council received confirmation it is cracking.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Zidane hailed as Real crowned champions

Real Madrid have claimed their 34th Spanish La Liga title after beating Villarreal 2-1 with Karim Benzema scoring both goals for the home side.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sevilla continue push for Champions League

Sevilla moved a step closer to Champions League qualification after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal roll Man City to book FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes a place in the FA Cup final is no less than his players deserve after they defeated holders Manchester City.

AAP Newswire