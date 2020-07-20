Leganes relegated on La Liga’s final day

Real Madrid ended their Spanish league title-winning campaign with a 2-2 draw that relegated Leganes after four straight seasons in the first division.

The result also ended Madrid's 10-game winning streak following the pandemic break. Zinedine Zidane's team had sealed their record 34th league title - and first in three years - on Thursday.

Madrid ended the campaign on 87 points - five clear of second-place Barcelona. The defending La Liga champions closed out their campaign with a 5-0 rout of Alaves. Lionel Messi scored twice to finish with 25 goals and become the first player to clinch the league's scoring title in seven different seasons.

Leganes, led by Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, entered the match one point behind Celta Vigo, the first team outside the drop zone. Celta, winless in the final seven rounds, survived despite being held 0-0 by last-place Espanyol.

Sergio Ramos opened the scoring for Madrid with a header in the ninth minute for his sixth goal since the league resumed. Leganes equalised through Bryan Gil in first-half added time before Marco Asensio gave Madrid the lead again in the 52nd.

Roger Assale levelled on 78 minutes but the hosts were not able to get the winner despite some good chances near the end.

Leganes were unbeaten in the last five rounds but the team from southern Madrid will return to the second division where they last featured in 2015-16.

Messi's double and goals to Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo helped Barcelona end the season on a positive note after a 2-1 home loss to Osasuna in the penultimate round.

Messi ended with four more goals than Madrid striker Karim Benzema to clinch his fourth consecutive scoring title.

Elsewhere, Atletico drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad to finish third.

Sevilla beat Valencia 1-0 to end the campaign in fourth - behind Atletico only on goal difference - and they will also play in the Champions League next season.

Villarreal routed Eibar 4-0 to finish in fifth place.

Sociedad's draw at Atletico left them in sixth and Granada defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to earn seventh.

Real Valladolid were 2-0 winners at home to Real Betis.

Levante defeated Getafe 1-0 and Osasuna drew 2-2 with already relegated Mallorca.