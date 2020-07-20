Barcelona thrash Alaves in Spanish La Liga

Barcelona have drowned their sorrows after Real Madrid's title win earlier in the week with an emphatic 5-0 win over Alaves in their final match of the Spanish La Liga season.

Quique Setien could only name five substitutes with several players injured and suspended on Sunday, while starting three Barca B players in Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig and Ronald Araujo.

However Ansu and Puig dazzled in the first half as Barcelona dominated, with Arturo Vidal and Lionel Messi hitting the woodwork.

Messi then set up the opener when Ansu quickly reached his deflected cross and stabbed home.

Puig then teed up Messi, who dummied a shot to commit goalkeeper Roberto and then slid home Barcelona's second.

Messi played a part in the third too, playing in Jordi Alba who crossed for Luis Suarez to head home shortly before halftime.

Nelson Semedo made it four after being teed up by Puig, with La Liga's top scorer Messi adding the fifth - and his 25th of the campaign.

Barcelona, unable to defend their title, finish the season in second on 82 points, four behind champions Real Madrid, who visit Leganes later on Sunday.

"We were self-critical internally, which is what we needed to be," captain Messi said.

"We realised a number of things, firstly that we have not had a good season in terms of performances or results, as can be seen.

"I think today was a step forward in terms of attitude and commitment, which is what we must always have.

"Things can go one way or another but I don't think we can be beaten for desire. We have to go out with the same desire as our opponent, or even more, and the performances stem from that."

Leganes need to win to stay in the top flight, while hoping Celta Vigo don't win at Espanyol.

Villarreal, fifth, rounded off a good season with a 4-0 thumping of Eibar, while Real Valladolid climbed to 13th after a 2-0 win over Real Betis.