Sampdoria beat Parma in Italian Serie A

By AAP Newswire

Sampdoria's Julian Chabot (L) - AAP

Sampdoria have rallied from two down to a 3-2 win at Parma, leapfrogging their opponents to go 12 points clear of the relegation zone in the Italian Serie A.

Speedy Parma veteran Gervinho tore through a static defence to fire under the bar on 18 minutes and was lurking when defender Bartosz Bereszynski deflected into his own goal before the break on Sunday.

The Genoese guests switched gears and pulled one back from Julian Chabot's header before the seasoned Fabio Quagliarella curled in a deft drive and set up the 78th-minute winner from substitute Federico Bonazzoli.

Parma remained 11 points clear of third-last Lecce, who have five games to play and battle for survival later against fourth-last Genoa.

Second-placed Inter Milan visit Roma in a late classic after four other Sunday games.

Leaders Juventus are six points clear of Inter and are to meet fourth-placed Lazio to close the round on Monday.

