Sampdoria beat Parma in Italian Serie A

Sampdoria have rallied from two down to a 3-2 win at Parma, leapfrogging their opponents to go 12 points clear of the relegation zone in the Italian Serie A.

Speedy Parma veteran Gervinho tore through a static defence to fire under the bar on 18 minutes and was lurking when defender Bartosz Bereszynski deflected into his own goal before the break on Sunday.