Napoli win, SPAL relegated in Italy league

Napoli's Matteo Politano struck for a stoppage-time from-behind 2-1 defeat of Udinese in Italian Serie A action as SPAL lost 2-1 with Brescia to be relegated four games from the end of the season.

The Neapolitans stayed sixth on Sunday, leading on goal difference AC Milan, who hammered Bologna 5-1 on Saturday and fill a Europa League place, as Napoli already qualified by winning the Italian Cup.

Rodrigo De Paul struck from the right into the far corner for the Udine guests, but Arkadiusz Milik flicked in the Neapolitans' equaliser seconds after coming on for the injured Dries Mertens.

Substitute winger Politano scored off the first post five minutes into added time.

Fiorentina beat Torino 2-0 through an early own goal and a Patrick Cutrone effort off veteran Franck Ribery, leaving Turin eight points above the three-team drop zone. Udinese sit a further point down.

Genoa are four points clear of trouble after beating third-last Lecce 2-1, who saw Marco Mancosu fire a penalty above the bar before levelling in the second half.

An own goal from Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel sealed Genoa's win as a drive from substitute Filip Jagiello ricocheted from the post onto the Brazilian's back.

Jaromir Zmrhal scored a brace as Brescia rallied against SPAL, but remained second-last, nine behind Genoa.

Sampdoria rallied from two down to a 3-2 win earlier at Parma, leapfrogging their opponents, who hold a safe 11-point cushion from Lecce.

Speedy Parma veteran Gervinho tore through a static defence to fire under the bar on 18 minutes and was lurking when defender Bartosz Bereszynski deflected into his own goal before the break.

The guests switched gears and pulled one back from Julian Chabot's header before the seasoned Fabio Quagliarella curled in a deft drive and set up the 78th-minute winner from substitute Federico Bonazzoli.

Second-placed Inter Milan lie six points behind leaders Juventus when they visit Roma in a late classic. Juve meet fourth-placed Lazio to close the 34th round on Monday.

Saturday action saw third-placed Atalanta draw 1-1 at Verona as AC Milan hammered Bologna 5-1 and Cagliari and Sassuolo drew 1-1.