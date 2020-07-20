Inter’s title hopes damaged, SPAL go down

AAP Soccer

Inter Milan have salvaged a 2-2 draw at Roma but the result could prove decisive in the hunt for the Italian Serie A title.

The Nerazzurri are second, five five points behind Juventus - who can take a huge step toward a record-extending ninth straight Italian league title with a win against Lazio on Monday.

That would see the Bianconeri move eight points clear with four matches remaining.

Stefan de Vrij opened the scoring with a header on 15 minutes but the Inter defender also contributed to both Roma goals - credited to Leonardo Spinazzola (45th) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (57th).

Substitute Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty to level for Inter two minutes from time after Spinazzola's comically botched a clearance and instead booted Victor Moses, resulting in a spot kick.

The goal means Belgium striker Lukaku is the first player in history to score 13 away goals in a Serie A season.

Inter coach Antonio Conte attacked what he feels is an unfair fixture list after the league restart from the pandemic-enforced shutdown.

"Ours is a crazy fixture list, made to put us in difficulty," Conte said.

"We always play at 21:45, the other team always has a day more of rest.

"I don't want to create controversy or seek excuses but if the fixture list was chosen by the clubs ... well, maybe we weren't there."

Roma remained fifth and appear on course for the Europa League next season.

A bizarre Gabriel own goal and a missed penalty may condemn Lecce to relegation as they lost 2-1 at Genoa in a direct fight for survival.

Marco Mancosu had atoned for a penalty miss by scoring a second-half equaliser.

However, nine minutes from time, Filip Jagiello's long-range strike bounced off the post and ricocheted in off Gabriel's back.

Genoa moved four points ahead of 18th-place Lecce with four rounds remaining.

SPAL were relegated after losing 2-1 to Brescia, who themselves are nine points from safety and appear destined for Serie B next season.

Udinese lost 2-1 to Napoli and remained seven points above the drop zone after Matteo Politano scored a winner deep in stoppage time.

Napoli are sixth but have already qualified for the Europa League after winning the Italian Cup and the win moved them level on points with AC Milan.

Sampdoria came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Parma to move above them to 13th while 15th-placed Torino lost 2-0 at Fiorentina, who are now 12th.

