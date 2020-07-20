AAP Soccer

Watford axe Pearson with two games to go

By AAP Newswire

Nigel Pearson. - AAP

English Premier League strugglers Watford have sacked manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the season remaining.

Pearson joined Watford in December, overseeing an upturn in form, but the club have struggled since the league restarted in June after an enforced suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watford, who are 17th in the table on 34 points, three above the relegation zone, were beaten 3-1 at West Ham United on Friday and end their league campaign with games against second-placed Manchester City and 10th-placed Arsenal.

Pearson's team have won two games since the restart, while also racking up four defeats and a draw.

