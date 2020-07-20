Spurs dent Leicester’s EPL top four hopes

Leicester have suffered a big blow to their hopes of European Champions League soccer next season after being thumped 3-0 at Tottenham in the Premier League League.

Harry Kane scored two of the goals as Spurs moved up to sixth but Bournemouth are on the verge of relegation after they lost 2-0 at home to south-coast rivals Southampton.

Leicester remain fourth but only on goal difference from Manchester United, who have two games remaining to their one.

"It was a funny game because I thought we actually played well in parts, we did not start aggressive enough and gave goals at bad times," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

"We got done by three counter-attacks. The players were playing for their pride in the second half and gave everything, but we just did not quite have the legs today.

"It was always going to go down to the last game and we have a shot to get into the Champions League. The players will have a couple of days rest then focus on the next game. It will be a fantastic game and we can look forward to it."

A James Justin own goal set Tottenham on their way after just six minutes and Kane then made sure of the points with two goals in four minutes shortly before halftime, the second a stunning strike.

"It must be one of those teams I seem to score a few against," Kane said.

"We caught them on the break today and once we got ahead we just steadied the ship. The clean sheet was great."

Earlier on Sunday, Danny Ings and Che Adams scored the goals as Southampton climbed to 11th with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth, a result that leaves their south-coast rivals on the brink of relegation.

Ings put Southampton ahead with a well-struck finish after 41 minutes, with his 21st goal of the season, and later missed a penalty.

Bournemouth had an injury-time goal ruled out for offside before Adams finished them off with the second goal.

Eddie Howe's side are still third-bottom, three points from safety and now need to win at Everton on the final day and hope results go their way to stay up.

"In some ways it sort of mirrored our season," the Bournemouth manager said.

"We were in the game. The players were committed to everything we asked them to do today. I'm disappointed with the two goals we conceded."

Howe said Bournemouth would give their all at Everton on the final day.

"We've got to still believe it is possible," he said.

"It is difficult and fate is out of our hands. We'll wait and see."