Spurs beat Leicester in EPL to eye Europe

Harry Kane has taken his tally to 23 goals with a brace as Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester 3-0 in the English Premier League to boost their Europa League qualification hopes.

Brendan Rodgers' side were not the only ones to suffer a damaging defeat on Sunday with Bournemouth's 2-0 home loss to south coast rivals Southampton putting them on the brink of releation.

Leicester remain in the European Champions League places - where they have been since last September - but can be dislodged from fourth spot by Manchester United before facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the season finale next Sunday.

Tottenham, who moved up to sixth place, took the lead in the sixth minute with a Leicester own goal set up by Kane.

Son Heung-min ran onto a pass from the prolific scorer before sending in a shot that was deflected in by defender James Justin.

A fast counter-attack from a Leicester corner produced Tottenham's second in the 37th minute. Lucas Moura played in Harry Kane who netted with a low finish.

Kane did even better inside three minutes, latching on to Moura's pass and cutting inside before curling the ball into the far corner.

Earlier on Sunday, Danny Ings and Che Adams scored as Southampton climbed to 11th place, leaving Bournemouth three points from safety and needing to win at Everton on the final day to even stand a chance of survival.

Ings scored after 41 minutes and later missed a penalty while Bournemouth had an injury-time goal ruled out for offside before Adams finished them off.