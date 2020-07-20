AAP Soccer

Spurs beat Leicester in EPL to eye Europe

By AAP Newswire

Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Harry Kane - AAP

1 of 1

Harry Kane has taken his tally to 23 goals with a brace as Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester 3-0 in the English Premier League to boost their Europa League qualification hopes.

Brendan Rodgers' side were not the only ones to suffer a damaging defeat on Sunday with Bournemouth's 2-0 home loss to south coast rivals Southampton putting them on the brink of releation.

Leicester remain in the European Champions League places - where they have been since last September - but can be dislodged from fourth spot by Manchester United before facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the season finale next Sunday.

Tottenham, who moved up to sixth place, took the lead in the sixth minute with a Leicester own goal set up by Kane.

Son Heung-min ran onto a pass from the prolific scorer before sending in a shot that was deflected in by defender James Justin.

A fast counter-attack from a Leicester corner produced Tottenham's second in the 37th minute. Lucas Moura played in Harry Kane who netted with a low finish.

Kane did even better inside three minutes, latching on to Moura's pass and cutting inside before curling the ball into the far corner.

Earlier on Sunday, Danny Ings and Che Adams scored as Southampton climbed to 11th place, leaving Bournemouth three points from safety and needing to win at Everton on the final day to even stand a chance of survival.

Ings scored after 41 minutes and later missed a penalty while Bournemouth had an injury-time goal ruled out for offside before Adams finished them off.

Latest articles

News

Echuca Regional Health steps up fight against COVID-19

AS THE COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip Melbourne, efforts to protect regional Victoria from the spread are ramping up.

Anna McGuinness
News

Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Moama and Barham

THE Murrumbidgee COVID-19 mobile testing clinic will be visiting Moama and Barham again this week.

Anna McGuinness
News

Groves Weir bridge and east crossing to come before council again

THE Groves Weir Rd bridge in Colbinabbin is expected to have a 25-tonne load limit placed on it after Campaspe Shire Council received confirmation it is cracking.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Zidane hailed as Real crowned champions

Real Madrid have claimed their 34th Spanish La Liga title after beating Villarreal 2-1 with Karim Benzema scoring both goals for the home side.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sevilla continue push for Champions League

Sevilla moved a step closer to Champions League qualification after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal roll Man City to book FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes a place in the FA Cup final is no less than his players deserve after they defeated holders Manchester City.

AAP Newswire