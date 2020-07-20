AAP Soccer

Bournemouth on verge of EPL relegation

By AAP Newswire

Dan Gosling of Bournemouth (C) - AAP

Bournemouth are on the verge of relegation from the English Premier League after they lost 2-0 at home to south-coast rivals Southampton.

Danny Ings and Che Adams scored the goals on Sunday as Southampton climbed to 11th, leaving Bournemouth three points from safety and needing to win at Everton on the final day to even stand a chance of survival.

Ings scored after 41 minutes and later missed a penalty while Bournemouth had an injury-time goal ruled out for offside before Adams finished them off.

Fourth-placed Leicester continue their quest for a European Champions League spot later on Sunday when they travel to Tottenham.

