English club Huddersfield axe coach Cowley

Danny Cowley has been sacked as Huddersfield manager, the English second-tier club have announced.

The 41-year-old and his assistant, brother Nicky, will leave the Terriers immediately.

The pair took over from Jan Siewert in September but have won just 13 of their 40 games with Huddersfield yet to mathematically secure their safety, currently lying 18th in the Championship.

Chairman Phil Hodgkinson told the club's official site: "I would like to place my thanks on record to Danny and Nicky for their hard work and dedication towards securing the club's place in the Sky Bet Championship for next season.

"That was the clear priority when they were appointed in September and we are very grateful that has been achieved.

"We all wish Danny and Nicky all the best for the future and they leave with my best wishes in their future endeavours.

"However, we have made this decision in the belief that, in the long term, it is in the best interests of the club as we move forward. We have a different vision for the way we operate the club, and how our ambitions can be achieved."

