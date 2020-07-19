AAP Soccer

Matildas’ Brock joins European exodus

By AAP Newswire

Laura Brock - AAP

1 of 1

Experienced Melbourne Victory defender Laura Brock has become the latest Matildas player to sign with a European club.

Brock is leaving the W-League club to join En Avant de Guingamp for the upcoming French Division 1 Feminine.

Brock was in her second stint at Victory which included the 2018-19 W-League premiership.

The 30-year-old joins a host of her Australian teammates in Europe, leaving the W-League increasingly short of top talent ahead of summer's competition.

After captain Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Hayley Raso and Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City) became the first Matildas regulars to sign at English clubs, the stream of talent heading from Australia to Europe's top leagues has become a flood.

Matildas vice-captain Steph Catley and first-choice goalkeeper Lydia Williams have joined Foord at Arsenal while young gun Ellie Carpenter is at French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais.

Brock will join Carpenter, teenage sensation Mary Fowler (Montpellier) and Emma Checker (FC Fleury 91) as Australians plying their trade in France this season.

The departure of Brock is not expected to be the last either, with Alanna Kennedy, Jenna McCormick and Emily van Egmond among those tipped to also make the move to Europe.

Latest articles

News

Graeme Thomas Howard | Obituary

On May 26, 2020, lifetime Kyabram resident and true gentleman Graeme Howard passed away peacefully in the Epworth Eastern Hospital, Box Hill. He succumbed to extensive complications caused by a heart attack suffered six weeks prior. Graeme was born...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton’s She-Shed wonderland

In among the hits of the stars are reminders of Shepparton’s musical history with the song lists of treasured locals like Written Approval, Dexter and Noodles Romanov and the Flustered Peacocks

John Lewis
News

Not enough psychologists in Shepparton as mental health crisis looms

Local psychologists and GPs warn Greater Shepparton will not be ready for a looming mental health crisis in the wake of COVID-19, as clinicians struggle to keep up with demand. Health authorities are predicting a surge in mental illness following...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Sevilla continue push for Champions League

Sevilla moved a step closer to Champions League qualification after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Zidane hailed as Real crowned champions

Real Madrid have claimed their 34th Spanish La Liga title after beating Villarreal 2-1 with Karim Benzema scoring both goals for the home side.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal roll Man City to book FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes a place in the FA Cup final is no less than his players deserve after they defeated holders Manchester City.

AAP Newswire