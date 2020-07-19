AAP Soccer

Four candidates to be Matildas coach

By AAP Newswire

Jill Ellis - AAP

1 of 1

FOUR CONTENDERS TO REPLACE ANTE MILICIC AS MATILDAS COACH

JOE MONTEMURRO

The Arsenal coach is the frontrunner for the position. After significant W-League success with Melbourne City, Montemurro won the English WSL title with the Gunners in 2018-19 and has recently recruited Matildas stars Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Lydia Williams to Arsenal. Whether he'd be keen to leave the English giants for the national team role appears the only stumbling block.

JILL ELLIS

If the FFA want to make a bold statement of their intent to go all out to win the 2023 World Cup, convincing Ellis to be the woman at the helm of the Matildas would be a significant move. The American won two World Cups as coach of the United States before leaving the role in 2019 and is currently not in an active coaching position. Would be a huge acquisition if James Johnson could manage it.

ANTE JURIC

A former Young Matildas coach, Juric led Sydney FC to a W-League grand final victory last year against a Sam Kerr-inspired Perth Glory. Juric has a long history of coaching in women's football but his experience at the highest level is limited. Would be keen but also a gamble for the FFA in the lead-up to such a crucial period for the Matildas.

MEL ANDREATTA

The former Brisbane Roar head coach was considered a chance of landing the Matildas position after Alen Stajcic's sacking in January 2019. Instead she worked as an assistant to Milicic at last year's World Cup and beyond while she quit her Roar role to lead the academy program for Queensland NPL team Brisbane Strikers - believing a move into men's football would create more coaching opportunities. Andreatta is a long shot for the role but knows the national team set-up and almost all of the squad's senior players.

Latest articles

World

Twitter disables Trump copyright tweet

A campaign-style video that US President Donald Trump retweeted has been disabled by Twitter after a copyright complaint.

AAP Newswire
World

Global death toll for virus above 600,000

More than 600,000 people around the world have now died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed infections around the globe has passed 14.2 million.

AAP Newswire
World

US coronavirus deaths surpass 140,000

More than 140,000 people in the US have now died from coronavirus as new cases flood hospital emergency rooms across the nation.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Sevilla continue push for Champions League

Sevilla moved a step closer to Champions League qualification after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Zidane hailed as Real crowned champions

Real Madrid have claimed their 34th Spanish La Liga title after beating Villarreal 2-1 with Karim Benzema scoring both goals for the home side.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal roll Man City to book FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes a place in the FA Cup final is no less than his players deserve after they defeated holders Manchester City.

AAP Newswire