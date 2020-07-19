Atalanta draw in Verona, verge on ECL spot

Atalanta's 1-1 draw at Verona has pushed them within six points of Italian Serie A leaders Juventus and one shy of qualification for the next Champions League.

Duvan Zapata netted his 17th league goal for the Bergamo guests on 50 minutes on Saturday as a botched control from defender Koray Gunter sent him away in the box.

Four minutes later, Matteo Pessina levelled against his former team, pouncing after Pierluigi Gollini failed to grab a firm shot from Amir Rrahmani.

The third-placed Bergamaschi advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on their first participation and are to meet Paris Saint-Germain next month.

"We still have our chances to get into the next Champions League. We need one point and I don't think Roma will win them all," Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini said about the fifth-placed Giallorossi, who sit 14 points behind and will play on Sunday against second-placed Inter Milan.

"It was a tough game against a good team, who wanted to bounce back after losing at Roma [2-1 on Wednesday]. But we played a good game."

Tough newcomers Verona sit ninth, eight points off the Europa League zone with four games to go.

Eighth-placed Sassuolo drew 1-1 at 10-man hosts Cagliari, going ahead from Francesco Caputo's close-range header in a first half they fully dominated.

Three minutes after the break, the Sardinians had Andrea Carboni sent off after a second caution, but levelled on 63 with Joao Pedro triggering a counter-attack and finishing it off Marko Rog's low cross.

Both Joao Pedro and Caputo, who also struck in Wednesday's 3-3 draw at Juve, have scored 18 goals.

Sassuolo are now five points behind AC Milan, who fill the last Europa League place and host Bologna later on Saturday. Cagliari sit 11th, one point behind the Bolognese.

Six games are programmed on Sunday, with Juventus meeting fourth-placed Lazio to close the 34th round on Monday.