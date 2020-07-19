Atalanta draw as Milan record Serie A rout

Atalanta's push for second spot in Italy's Serie A was hampered by a 1-1 draw at Verona in Serie A on Saturday while AC Milan scored five times in a crushing win over Bologna.

Duvan Zapata took advantage of a mistake to give Atalanta the lead in the 50th minute but Matteo Pessina - who is on loan from the Bergamaschi - levelled for Verona nine minutes later.

"We still have our chances to get into the next Champions League," Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini said after his side's round 34 match.

"We need one point and I don't think Roma will win them all."

Atalanta are on 71 points and level with second-place Inter Milan, who visit fifth-placed Roma - 57 points - on Sunday.

Italian league leaders Juventus have a six-point advantage and host fourth-place Lazio on Monday.

An emphatic AC Milan performance resulted in a 5-1 humiliation of Bologna 5-1 to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Europa League.

Milan are sixth, three points above Napoli who have already qualified for the Europa League as Italian Cup winners.

Alexis Saelemaekers and Ismael Bennacer scored their first goals for Milan while Takehiro Tomiyasu replied for Bologna on the stroke of halftime.

Ismael Bennacer restored Milan's two-goal advantage four minutes after the break and Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up Ante Rebic for the fourth eight minutes later.

Davide Calabria sealed a great night for the Rossoneri in stoppage time.

Eighth-placed Sassuolo dominated but could only manage a 1-1 draw at 10-man Cagliari, who scored for the first time in five matches.

The visitors created plenty of chances but managed a lone goal courtesy of Francesco Caputo's 12th-minute header.

Cagliari had to play most of the second half a man down after defender Andrea Carboni was shown a second yellow card and sent off just three minutes after the break.

However, Joao Pedro equalised against the run of play on 63 minutes to end mid-table Cagliari's goalless streak of 467 minutes.