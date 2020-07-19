AAP Soccer

Burnley beat Norwich; dream of Europa

By AAP Newswire

Burnley - AAP

Norwich's season at Carrow Road has come to a calamitous end as they finished the match with nine men in a 2-0 defeat to Burnley in the English Premier League.

The Canaries have won just five matches all season, four of which came at home, but Daniel Farke's men struggled against a solid Burnley side who kept their slim chances of Europa League qualification alive on Sunday.

Emiliano Buendia was dismissed by referee Kevin Friend with the scores level, and Josip Drmic soon followed the Argentinian after a mistimed diving tackle on Erik Pieters.

From then, Norwich's task of securing their first EPL point since February 28 was made even harder, when Chris Wood's mistimed overhead kick managed to beat Tim Krul and trickle into the goal.

Ben Godfrey then turned the ball into his own net with less than 10 minutes remaining under no pressure from the Burnley attackers to sum up Norwich's performance.

Since the restart and without the passion of the fans at Carrow Road, Norwich have slipped to seven successive defeats which confirmed their relegation from the top flight with three matches left to play.

