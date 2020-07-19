Glory ready for tight A-League turnaround

Perth coach Tony Popovic expects to use his whole squad as the Glory power through a crammed A-League schedule.

After beating Central Coast 1-0 on Saturday night, the Glory face a tight turnaround to Wednesday's clash with Wellington.

Including Saturday night's win, fifth-placed Perth - who took 23 players into their NSW hub - play six games across 26 days to finish the regular season.

"We have a squad and we anticipate to use everyone in the squad," Popovic said..

"We've had four months without a game, we play again in four days.

"It's a heavy pitch out there today, the the boys did a great job but we need to see how they recover.

"(Over) the next couple of days, 48 hours, I'm sure there'll be a lot of sore bodies but thankfully the medical staff report we have no injuries so that's a real positive for us.

"We'll see how the players pull up and if we need to make necessary changes for the next game we will and we know that the group will be ready to go again and play against a tough opponent in Wellington and try and build on this performance."

Popovic praised the leadership of "outstanding" midfielder Neil Kilkenny and goalkeeper Liam Reddy, who played his 300th A-League game against the Mariners, during the Glory's return to training and playing.

Perth have had to adapt to changes in personnel, along with relocating to a NSW hub.

Kim Soo-beom and Gregory Wuthrich departed while captain Diego Castro elected not to complete the season in the NSW hub.

Popovic backed his young players - including his sons Kristian and Gabriel, midfielder Jake Brimmer and defender Dane Ingham - to continue to have an impact.

"We've got some young players that have come in and we feel that we can build in a different way," Popovic said.

"No point looking back - the past is the past - and the players that aren't here by choice, they're not here.

"But the players that are (here) are enjoying their football and we'll work with this group to keep improving and try and get better with each game but come at the end we can be a very good side."