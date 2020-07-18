AAP Soccer

Leeds win Championship as Brentford lose

Leeds United have been crowned champions of the English Championship after third-placed Brentford lost 1-0 at Stoke City in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday.

Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday after second-placed West Bromwich Albion's loss at Huddersfield Town guaranteed a top-two finish and Marcelo Bielsa's side now have an unassailable five-point lead with a game in hand.

Stoke took the lead in the first half when Sam Clucas's shot from range was parried by goalkeeper David Raya into the path of striker Lee Gregory who scored with a simple tap-in.

Avoiding defeat would have seen the Bees replace West Brom in second spot ahead of Wednesday's final round of fixtures.

The win for Michael O'Neill's Stoke in their last home match of the campaign left them eight points above the relegation zone in 17th.

