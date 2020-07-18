Leeds win Championship as Brentford lose

5370537724001

Leeds United have been crowned champions of the English Championship after third-placed Brentford lost 1-0 at Stoke City in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday.

Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday after second-placed West Bromwich Albion's loss at Huddersfield Town guaranteed a top-two finish and Marcelo Bielsa's side now have an unassailable five-point lead with a game in hand.