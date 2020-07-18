AAP Soccer

Fowler exit won’t change Roar in A-League

By AAP Newswire

Scott McDonald - AAP

1 of 1

Don't expect Robbie Fowler's exit as Brisbane coach to lead to much change with the A-League club's playing style.

Veteran forward Scott McDonald expects the team to stick to the formula which has lifted them to fourth on the ladder when they resume their 2019-20 season against Adelaide United on Sunday at CBUS Super Stadium.

The Roar were one of the form teams before the league was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, suffering just two defeats since the start of 2020.

While foundation Roar player Warren Moon has replaced Fowler as coach, ex-Socceroo McDonald says sticking to a 'not broken, don't fix it' philosophy is the way to go.

"We had great success before COVID took over, so we're just looking to continue that process," McDonald said.

The 36-year-old scored four goals in three matches before the league was halted and hoped he and his teammates could make a fast start on Sunday to get back into their stride.

"If you get that goal in this first game, then you just pick up from where you left off," he said.

"That's exactly the same if we were to win this first game.

"It would set everything up for us just nicely moving forward and, hopefully, what will be finals for Brisbane Roar."

New signings Danny Kim and Matthew Ridenton are a chance to make their Roar debuts against the seventh-placed Reds, who have also undergone a coaching change during the COVID break.

Carl Veart will be at the helm for the first time as the club's interim coach after Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek's decision in April to quit United.

With Adelaide seventh on the ladder with five matches to play, Veart says the goal is a simple one for his team over the closing weeks of the campaign.

"Our goal is to make the finals. Anything below that, I suppose we'll be disappointed with," he said.

Ex-Socceroo James Troisi (knee) will miss Sunday's match. But Veart confirmed on Saturday Olyroo Al Hassan Toure was set to feature despite ongoing recovery from a foot injury.

KEY MATCH STATS:

* Adelaide are aiming to avoid a club record fifth-straight A-League defeat

* Only one of the past 25 matches between these clubs has ended in a draw

* Brisbane's 67 per cent win rate in 12 matches in 2020 is their highest in a calendar year.

Latest articles

Water

Water leaders meet with Neville ahead of MinCo

Local water leaders are calling on Murray-Darling Basin water ministers to deliver certainty, scrap the plan’s 450 Gl of ‘up-water’ and create a more dynamic plan ahead of Friday’s Ministerial Council meeting.

Alana Christensen
Water

Loud calls for royal commission into Murray-Darling Basin Plan

A federal royal commission into the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is the only way to expose the reasons behind its failings, according to local farming and community groups. Calls have been mounting for a royal commission, with NSW Farmers calling for...

Country News
Water

Lower fees for irrigators as new G-MW pricing structure gets the green light

Northern Victorian irrigators have called on Goulburn-Murray Water to continue to reduce fees on the back of an average 10 per cent reduction announced last week. G-MW announced customers would see the drop in their fees from July 1 as part of...

Alana Christensen

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Sevilla continue push for Champions League

Sevilla moved a step closer to Champions League qualification after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Norwich relegated, Reds home record spoilt

West Hame hammered Norwich 4-0 to condemn them to the drop while Liverpool gave up their perfect home record, Manchester City won big and Chelsea were crushed.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Zidane hailed as Real crowned champions

Real Madrid have claimed their 34th Spanish La Liga title after beating Villarreal 2-1 with Karim Benzema scoring both goals for the home side.

AAP Newswire