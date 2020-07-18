AAP Soccer

West Ham closer to sealing EPL survival

By AAP Newswire

West Ham are virtually certain to stay in the Premier League after they beat fellow strugglers Watford 3-1 on Friday (Saturday AEST).

Michail Antonio, Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice scored the goals on Friday as the Hammers moved six points clear of the relegation zone with just two games to go.

West Ham were 2-0 up in 10 minutes through Antonio and Soucek, then Rice extended their lead nine minutes before the break, leaving Troy Deeney's second-half goal as a mere consolation for Watford.

"Tonight is massive," Rice said.

"We have had a week to prepare, the fans were nervous and I am so happy for them.

"We cannot say we're safe yet because it's not mathematically done. It's not over until the final day.

"Special mention to the manager because to get three wins in five is something we're proud of as a team," Rice added.

With a superior goal difference, West Ham look safe, but Watford remain in trouble just three points above the drop zone.

Nigel Pearson's side have now lost five away games in a row, and with games against Manchester City and Arsenal to come, they will be looking over their shoulders at Bournemouth and Aston Villa, each of whom could overtake them.

Pearson said some of his side did not show up in the first 45 minutes.

"First half we let the game pass us by. We had passengers which is disappointing at this stage of the season," he said.

"The second-half performance was much improved - very competitive. It's annoying. Very disappointing. It means now we have got to find another one or two good results.

"There's no getting away from the fact this result is bitterly disappointing. I'd expect better from our players - that's not to say everybody."

