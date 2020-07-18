AAP Soccer

West Ham beat Watford; near EPL survival

West Ham are virtually certain to stay in the English Premier League after they beat fellow strugglers Watford 3-1.

Michail Antonio, Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice scored the goals on Friday as the Hammers moved six points clear of the relegation zone with just two games to go.

West Ham were 2-0 up in 10 minutes through Antonio and Soucek and Rice extended their lead nine minutes before the break, leaving Troy Deeney's second-half goal as a mere consolation for Watford.

With a superior goal difference, the Irons look safe but the Hornets remain in trouble, just three points above the drop zone and with Manchester City to come in their next match.

