AAP Soccer

Sydney’s Corica hails A-League subs change

By AAP Newswire

Trent Buhagiar - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica has hailed the increase of substitutions in the A-League, after one of his bench players contributed mightily to Friday's 3-1 home win over Wellington.

The ladder leaders' victory at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in the competition's first match in almost four months, means they need just one point from their last five games to secure a record fourth Premier's Plate

They were forced to come from behind after Rene Piscopo's 66th minute penalty.

That was just six minutes after Corica made a bold triple substitution, introducing Trent Buhagiar, Alex Baumjohann and Michael Zullo into the game

Speedy striker Buhagiar proved the difference after Adam Le Fondre equalised with another spot kick.

Buhagiar raced clear for two breakaway goals in the dying minutes to secure the victory, as the competition resumed after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The five subs is going to help with the pace of the game to keep a high tempo," Corica said.

"Making three subs (at the same time) lifted our boys.

"That's what we needed at the time after conceding the penalty

"It helped out fantastically, so it does help having the five subs, if you can use them at the right times as well."

The move from three to five substitutions was made to allow teams to increase game time for more of their players and manage workloads, with the remainder of the season being compressed into a relatively short period.

Both Corica and his Phoenix counterpart and former Sydney assistant coach Ufuk Talay utilised all five of their substitutions.

Neither coach reported any injury issues, which was important, given both clubs will have to back up quickly.

Sydney are hosting Newcastle at the same venue on Tuesday.

A day later Phoenix are at Bankwest Stadium against Perth, who will first play Central Coast in Gosford on Saturday.

Latest articles

Breaking News

Premier Daniel Andrews responds to concern lockdown residents are travelling to and from Shepparton

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has responded to concerns about lockdown residents travelling into Shepparton, saying the rules would be tightened if necessary. His comments come as Goulburn Valley Health becomes the site of a new public health...

Madi Chwasta
Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
Breaking News

BREAKING: Powercor investigating outage in Greater Shepparton

Powercor is currently investigating a power outage across Kialla, with reports power could be restored at 2.30pm today. Traffic lights are currently out at the intersection of Kialla Lakes Dr and Melbourne Rd in Kialla. Power is also out at...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Sevilla continue push for Champions League

Sevilla moved a step closer to Champions League qualification after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Norwich relegated, Reds home record spoilt

West Hame hammered Norwich 4-0 to condemn them to the drop while Liverpool gave up their perfect home record, Manchester City won big and Chelsea were crushed.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Captain fantastic Mile Jedinak retires

Former Soccceroos captain Mile Jedinak has called time on his career at the age of 35.

AAP Newswire