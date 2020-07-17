Victory to go on A-League attack: Brebner

Melbourne Victory caretaker coach Grant Brebner has promised disappointed fans the remaining five games of the A-League season will be the launch pad for a return of the club's attacking philosophy.

Brebner, who replaced previous interim coach Carlos Salvachua in June, has endured a rocky start to his short tenure.

Having lost internationals Ola Toivonen and Tim Hoogland, he and his players suffered through last week's travel debacle as Victoria's three A-League clubs desperately tried to escape the state's worsening COVID-19 situation.

Brebner told reporters on Friday his team is now happily ensconced in their western Sydney hub as they serve their 14-day quarantine before their first game of the restart against Western United at BankWest Stadium on July 25.

Now all he has to do is find a way to inject some attacking spark into a team that sits 10th on the ladder with just 24 goals for the season.

"I can't guarantee that we'll entertain but our thought process will be to go out and deliver that," Brebner said.

"Our thought process will be to go out and play an intense brand of football with high pressure.

"And if we can't do that then I will guarantee that our players will show the desire, the effort, the enthusiasm and the will to represent this club.

"I think we've been guilty of letting (our fans) down this year.

"We need to get back on track as Melbourne Victory and playing the way that we've played for a number of years."

Victory are only seven points adrift of the top six with five games to play in a gruelling 19-day period.

While Brebner declared finals "doable" he is more intent on starting the fallen club's restoration process for the next full-time coach to pick up.

He promised an injection of youthful enthusiasm, with the likes of Aaron Anderson, Birkan Kirdar, Lleyton Brooks and Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio to be given plenty of opportunities.

A return to attacking football is easier said than done, especially without Toivonen, who scored 25 goals in his 40 games.

"He leaves big shoes to fill but we are blessed with real firepower at this football club," Brebner said of the former Swedish international striker.

"I genuinely believe we have a platform for people to stand up.

"There's no pressure on us, we can go about our business, play with freedom and really show what we're about."