Coach Zidane key to Madrid’s La Liga glory

After a humiliating 7-3 loss to rivals Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly in the United States, Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid would be just fine once the real competitions began.

And he was right.

Almost year after that loss, Zidane and Madrid are celebrating the Spanish league title - the team's first since Zidane returned as coach and the first since Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus.

"We weren't happy with what happened that day. When you concede seven goals, that stays with you, no matter what happens the rest of the season," Zidane has said.

"But you have to pick yourself up, and that's what we did."

Madrid sealed their record 34th league title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal in the capital on Thursday. The victory left them seven points clear of second-place Barcelona with one round to go after the defending La Liga champions lost 2-1 at home to Osasuna.

The embarrassing defeat to Atletico came a few months after Zidane was asked to return as coach to try to lift the club from one of its worst crises in years, having been eliminated in the knockout round of the Champions League and falling out of contention in the Spanish league.

Zidane had quit less than a year earlier after leading Madrid to their third straight Champions League title. He said winning this year's Spanish league felt better than those European glories.

"The Champions is the Champions, but the Spanish league requires a tremendous effort for you to finish with the most points after 38 rounds," Zidane said.

It was the 11th trophy for the Frenchman with Madrid since taking over as coach for the first time in 2016.

The only previous league title was in 2017. Ronaldo left at the end of the following season for Serie A, and since then Madrid's only titles had been the Club World Cup in 2018 and the Spanish Super Cup this year.

Zidane successfully took advantage of the unplanned pandemic break to guide Madrid to 10 straight victories - the team's best streak all season.

"Zidane has been key for us," Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said.

"He has guided this team. He has shown that he trusts all of his players. That doesn't happen with all coaches. And we believe in him."