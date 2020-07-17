Zidane hailed as Real crowned champions

There was Zinedine Zidane again being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players in another title celebration.

With the Frenchman back in charge, Madrid are back to collecting major trophies.

Madrid clinched their 34th Spanish league title - and first since 2017 - with a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Thursday, opening a seven-point gap to second-place Barcelona with one round to go.

Barcelona lost to 10-man Osasuna at Camp Nou, as Karim Benzema scored twice to give Madrid their 10th consecutive league victory.

"This is one of the best days in my life professionally," said Zidane, who also won the Champions League and World Cup as a player.

"It's another league title, after the confinement and everything else that happened. I wish we could celebrate with the fans, but I'm sure they are very happy at home seeing their team win the league again."

Zidane quit as Madrid coach in 2018 after leading the team to three straight Champions League titles, then returned less than a year later with the team floundering.

In his first full season back in charge, Madrid wrested the league title away from Barcelona for the first time in three years.

It was also Madrid's first league title since Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus two seasons ago.

The title celebrations were subdued as Madrid played at their training centre with the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium under renovation.

Captain Sergio Ramos lifted the trophy at the empty Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium as confetti went into the air behind him and his teammates. Players later threw Zidane into the air a few times, then they all posed for photos in front of one of the goals.

Benzema opened the scoring with a shot from inside the area in the 29th minute and added to the lead by converting a penalty in the 77th, reaching 21 league goals and moving within two of leading goalscorer Lionel Messi, who netted for Barcelona against Osasuna.

Fifth-place Villarreal pulled one back with a header by Vicente Iborra in the 83rd.

Messi scored his league-leading 23rd goal for Barcelona from a free kick in the second half to cancel out Jose Arnaiz's opener, but Osasuna's Roberto Torres scored in stoppage time.

Messi said it was "not the way" Barcelona wanted to end the season.

"Madrid did its part by winning all its matches, which is impressive, but we also helped them to win this league," Messi said.

"We have to be critical of how we have played, starting with the players, and for the rest of the club."

Mallorca became the second team to be relegated after a 2-1 loss to Granada at home.

In other results, Leganes won 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo suffered a 3-2 loss to Levante while Valencia beat Espanyol 1-0.

Third-place Atletico Madrid won 2-0 at Getafe while fourth-place Sevilla drew 0-0 at sixth-place Real Sociedad.