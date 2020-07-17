AAP Soccer

Italian Serie A fans barred until Sept

By AAP Newswire

Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora - AAP

1 of 1

Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora hopes that some fans can be allowed back into the country's soccer stadiums in September, but not before.

Spadafora told the Senate on Thursday that authorities still had to work out how to manage the flow in and out of stadiums while respecting social distancing.

The top two divisions of the Italian league, Serie A and B, restarted in June and all matches have been played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season is due to finish in early August and there had been some hope that fans could be allowed back before then.

"For the reopening of the stadiums we believe we must continue along the cautious line that has been followed so far," Spadafora said.

"We are working hard with the federation and the league so that in September, at the start of the new season, there is a way to reopen the stadiums to the public."

Spadafora said that while stadiums could accommodate several thousands fans comfortably, there were still risks associated with managing the flow.

"The danger would be to allow 10,000 or 12,000 spectators to enter in the same place," he said.

"It would be necessary to understand how to manage this flow."

Latest articles

Other sport

Aust name squad for possible England tour

Cricket Australia has named 26 players in a squad for a possible limited-overs tour of England later this year, which includes an uncapped trio.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Sibley, Stokes bring calm to Windies Test

England are 3-207 in the second Test with the West Indies after Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes’ 126-run partnership helped the hosts recover from 3-81.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Windies grab early wicket in England Test

The West Indies took early advantage of overcast conditions as they took a wicket against England in a start-delayed second cricket Test.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League’s operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sevilla continue push for Champions League

Sevilla moved a step closer to Champions League qualification after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Norwich relegated, Reds home record spoilt

West Hame hammered Norwich 4-0 to condemn them to the drop while Liverpool gave up their perfect home record, Manchester City won big and Chelsea were crushed.

AAP Newswire