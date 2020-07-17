Leicester, Man Utd guarantee EPL shootout

The race to secure the final two Champions League qualification spots from the Premier League is going to the last day of the season.

And two of the three teams still in contention will be going head to head.

Leicester and Manchester United both won on Thursday to ensure their meeting in the final round of matches on July 26 will have plenty riding on it - notably tens of millions of dollars in potential Champions League prize money next season.

Leicester's 2-0 home victory over Sheffield United was followed hours later by a 2-0 win for United at Crystal Palace. It left the two teams tied on points with two games remaining, with fourth-place Leicester only ahead by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Before their final-day showdown at King Power Stadium, Leicester play away to Tottenham on Sunday and United host West Ham on Wednesday.

If Leicester and United both win those games, they realistically could find themselves in third and fourth place, respectively, because Chelsea - currently one point ahead of them in third place - are away to champions Liverpool in their next-to-last game Wednesday.

United rode their luck against Palace, who had a strong penalty appeal turned down - Wilfried Zaha appeared to be tripped by Victor Lindelof - moments before going behind to Marcus Rashford's well-taken goal in the first-half stoppage time.

Palace then had an equaliser by Jordan Ayew ruled out by VAR for the narrowest of offside calls in the 55th. United sealed victory through Anthony Martial's 17th league goal of the season, which matches Rashford's goal tally.

On Zaha's foul, which was dismissed by the referee, Rashford said: "With VAR you don't really know what to expect.

"We can only react to the decision that's made and I think that's something for both teams that can be difficult at times.

"Every game for us now is a big game."

Leicester were more comfortable winners, with goals by Ayoze Perez and substitute Demarai Gray seeing off Sheffield United.

"The result gives us the second-highest finish in Leicester's history," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. "We have two games to go to create some more history."

Aston Villa's hopes of staying up received a big blow when they conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 at Everton.

Theo Walcott rubbed out Ezri Konsa's 72nd-minute goal in the 87th minute for Everton to keep Villa in next-to-last place, tied on points with 18th-place Bournemouth. They are both three points behind West Ham and Watford, who meet Friday in their game in hand.

Mat Ryan's Brighton are almost sure of another season in the Premier League after earning a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Danny Ings scored his 20th goal in the league to earn Southampton a point but Brighton, who went ahead through Neal Maupay, were celebrating at the final whistle.