AAP Soccer

Milan rally against Parma, Napoli held

By AAP Newswire

AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli. - AAP

AC Milan fought back to beat Parma 3-1 in Serie A on Wednesday to draw level on points with Napoli, who were held 1-1 against Bologna.

Milan held on to seventh place, which would qualify them for the Europa League as sixth-place Napoli are in the event through their Italian Cup success.

Jasmin Kurtic put Parma ahead in the 44th, clinically turning in a low feed, but Franck Kessie's shot and an Alessio Romagnoli header put the Devils up by the hour, before Hakan Calhanoglu's firm effort.

Napoli defender Kostas Manolas headed in for an early lead that Musa Barrow levelled by firing into the far corner with 10 minutes left.

Sampdoria beat Cagliari 3-0 with a brace from Federico Bonazzoli following Manolo Gabbiadini's opener.

Four games, including the visit of leaders Juventus to Sassuolo, are being played later Wednesday, with two more completing matchday 33 on Thursday.

